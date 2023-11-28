Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment expands abortion access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An amendment to Arkansas’ constitution would prevent the state from restricting access to abortion up to 18 weeks after conception.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the amendment would allow for abortions after 18 weeks in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly, or to save the life of the mother.

“So the announcement itself is for a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect women’s right to make personal, private healthcare decisions when it comes to their reproductive rights up to 18 weeks, and then after 18 weeks, makes exceptions for rape, incest, life and health of the mother and for fatal fetal anomalies,” said Samuel Watson, content director of the nonprofit organization For AR People.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortions became illegal in Arkansas, with the exception of saving the mother’s life.

