Probable cause found in case of former Covington teacher accused of child rape

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested back in September for sexual misconduct with her students
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Probable cause has been found in the case of the former Covington teacher charged with sexual crimes against her former students.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested back in September for sexual misconduct with her students, but she was released on $25,000 bond.

McCommon was then arrested again in that same month for stalking and harassing one of her victims, violating her court ordered bond to not make contact with any of her victims or any children other than her own.

In a court hearing, it was revealed in an alleged phone conversation between McCommon and one of her victims where she implied that she was pregnant.

McCommon was in court Monday where the judge found probable cause in all of the charges.

McCommon faces charges of rape of a child, illegal contact with a victim, coercion of a victim, stalking, and tampering with evidence.

The judge denied McCommon of bond and she will remain in custody at the Tipton County Jail.

