Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on Old Brownsville Rd.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening just outside Memphis city limits in the Brownsville area.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Elmo Road and Old Brownsville Road.

From there, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are on the scene investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

