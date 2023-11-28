Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on Old Brownsville Rd.

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening just outside Memphis city limits in the Brownsville area.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Elmo Road and Old Brownsville Road.

From there, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are on the scene investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis

Latest News

Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis
Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City
Man charged with murdering 15-year-old outside his Binghampton home released ROR
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Funeral services announced for police officer killed in crash