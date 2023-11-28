Advertise with Us
Organization seeks help uplifting moms of kids with special needs

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A national organization designed to love on mothers of children with special needs wants your help supporting local moms!

Labeled & Loved is a nonprofit organization that focuses on moms of children who are “labeled” with conditions like autism or Down Syndrome, for example.

Next year, the group will bring its national Weekend of Hope retreat to Memphis for the first time!

The three-day retreat is to help moms relax, find community, and get tools to best care for their children.

The organization made its first stop in Memphis in July and later began “Sisterhood Circle” meetings locally every month.

The Weekend of Hope Retreat is set for next September and costs about $400 to attend, but there are 45 scholarships left for moms who can’t afford that price.

So, that’s where you come in.

To help fund those scholarships by donating, visit this link.

For more information about the retreat and to learn how to sign up, click here.

