Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party
Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party

Latest News

The scene at Poplar and East Parkway North
Little girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
The suspect wanted for using a brick to break into a home, according to the Memphis Police...
Suspect wanted after using rock to break into home