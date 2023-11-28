MSCS leaders to give out free coats to students on Giving Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid the cold temperatures, Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders will give out free coats to students in need on Giving Tuesday.

The initiative is called Operation Warm Hearts.

MSCS leaders say they will be handing out the coats and other winter necessities collected today throughout the winter months.

The drive will be at the MSCS Board of Education on S. Hollywood Street from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The annual drive is hosted by MSCS. Leaders say in the past, they’ve raised more than 30,000 in coats, winter clothing, and monetary donations for their students.

Monday, they received 200 coats from staff with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

MSCS leaders say the winter gear will go to students who may be experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Earlier this year, MSCS leaders shared with the Shelby County Commission that nearly 3,000 students were facing homelessness ahead of the 2023-24 school year, a number that nearly doubled from last school year.

Items being accepted are all asked to be new coats, jackets and outerwear, hats, gloves and scarves for students of all ages

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.