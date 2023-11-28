Advertise with Us
MPD investigates shooting on Dexter Ave.

Dexter Ave. and Hollywood St. shooting
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Dexter Avenue and North Hollywood Street.

So far MPD has not said who was shot or released any suspect information.

We will let you know when we learn more.

