Memphis police search for group of women accused of shoplifting and pepper spraying a Target employee

As the group left, one of the women, wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a Target employee that was guarding the exit.
As the group left, one of the women, wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a Target employee that was guarding the exit.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are still searching for a group of women that are accused of shoplifting on Monday at the Target on Colonial Road.

MPD says that the group of women put merchandise in a basket and walked out of the Target without paying.

As the group left, one of the women, wearing a pink wig, pepper sprayed a Target employee that was guarding the exit.

According to police, the group of women fled the scene but three of the women were arrested and charged by officers. The woman with the pepper spray escaped the scene with other women in the group.

Memphis police are asking if you know anything about this case or if you know the person of interest wanted by police call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

