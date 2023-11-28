Memphis police looking for suspects that burglarized City Gear on Black Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a burglary call on Friday, November 24 as several suspects broke into the City Gear on Lamar Avenue.

Officers say that the suspects broke the front glass and entered the building, stealing several name-brand items, Memphis Grizzlies jackets, Jordan tennis shoes, Nike jogging suits, Levi jeans, and other clothing items.

The stolen items are valued at approximately $10,000.

MPD says the suspects were last seen leaving in several vehicles, including a black 4-door Infiniti Sedan, a burgundy 4-door vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck, and a gray 4-door Infiniti Sedan.

According to police, the suspects were all covered in masks. One suspect was seen wearing a camouflage jacket and jogging pants as he entered the black Infiniti Sedan.

Memphis police are asking if you know anything about this case or if you know the person of interest wanted by police call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

