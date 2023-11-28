Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis police looking for suspects that burglarized City Gear on Black Friday

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a burglary call on Friday, November 24 as several suspects broke into the City Gear on Lamar Avenue.

Officers say that the suspects broke the front glass and entered the building, stealing several name-brand items, Memphis Grizzlies jackets, Jordan tennis shoes, Nike jogging suits, Levi jeans, and other clothing items.

The stolen items are valued at approximately $10,000.

MPD says the suspects were last seen leaving in several vehicles, including a black 4-door Infiniti Sedan, a burgundy 4-door vehicle, a Dodge Ram truck, and a gray 4-door Infiniti Sedan.

According to police, the suspects were all covered in masks. One suspect was seen wearing a camouflage jacket and jogging pants as he entered the black Infiniti Sedan.

Memphis police are asking if you know anything about this case or if you know the person of interest wanted by police call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
MPD investigates shooting on I-240
17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation
Little girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection
PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.
Two new food businesses coming to Olive Branch
Organization seeks help uplifting moms of kids with special needs