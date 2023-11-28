Man charged with murdering 15-year-old outside his Binghampton home released ROR

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of first-degree murder was released from 201 Poplar on Monday without having to pay bond.

Edio White, 18, and Conner Tucker, 15, are both charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside his home in Binghampton on Thanksgiving Day.

Court records show White was released on his own recognizance Monday.

According to Memphis police, Tucker and White allegedly drove together to the victim’s home on Vandalia Street in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day with the intent of robbing him of a firearm in a staged deal.

Police say the car belonged to one of Tucker’s relatives.

The victim was reportedly seen leaving his house that morning and engaging with the people inside the car.

According to White’s arrest affidavit, the deal went south when he and the victim struggled over the gun he and Tucker intended to steal.

Tucker admitted to police that he then pointed a gun outside the car and shot the 15-year-old in the head.

Officers say the teen immediately collapsed, and the car drove off.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tucker and White were arrested the next day.

Both are charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of a robbery, criminal attempted especially aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court records show White was released on his own recognizance Monday after appearing in court.

His next hearing is on December 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.