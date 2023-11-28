Man accused of starving pit bulls for 3 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of starving his pit bulls for three weeks.

Markecio Graham is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Sunday, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to an animal cruelty call at a residence on Palmetto Avenue.

Memphis police spoke with a Memphis Animal Shelter officer who told police she found two pit bulls in the backyard.

One pit bull was decomposed and the other pit bull appeared undernourished and had been feeding on the decomposed dog, according to the affidavit.

There were no signs of shelter, food, or water for the dogs.

Graham made the scene and said that both pit bulls belonged to him, according to police.

He was taken into custody and admitted to feeding the dogs three weeks ago.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.