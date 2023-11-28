Loved ones lost to gun violence honored at 13th annual Season of Remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Honoring those lost to gun violence.

Dozens of families gathered to honor their loved ones who were victims of gun violence on Monday.

The 13th annual Season of Remembrance was held by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to honor homicide victims in the county.

The ring of a bell and the placement of a handmade Dallas Cowboys Christmas ornament is how the Cavett family honored Nicholas Cavett Sr., who was killed on December 5, 2022.

“Nicholas was an outgoing, friendly, lovable young man. He was 44 years old when he was killed,” said his mother, Denise Cavett.

The Cavetts are just one of the dozens of families who lined up Monday night with ornaments at the Season of Remembrance ceremony to honor their loved ones who were homicide victims.

Weeks before the 2023 year is over, MPD confirmed that the 2023 homicide numbers surpassed the 2021 homicide record of 342.

From fathers, daughters, mothers, and nieces, all are part of the 359 homicides MPD reports in Memphis this year alone.

Many, like the Cavetts, still waiting for justice.

“Well, we are still working with the sergeant, I don’t know where the case is at this point. Evidence has been turned in, he is processing, and we are just waiting to hear,” said Cavett.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is working to make sure each family gets that closure.

“Violence is the top priority of this office, and homicide is the worst of all offenses. We are going to do everything we can in that case and in every other case that is pending to make sure that justice is done,” he said.

He said it first starts with arrests then prosecution follows.

“My instruction is if someone points a gun at another human being and pulls the trigger, regardless of what happens afterward, straight probation is not going to be our option, absent extraordinary circumstances,” Mulroy said. “They are going to do serious prison time.”

Mulroy explained that he is working with local leaders and other area agencies like MPD to reduce crime.

He said he has even talked with Mayor-elect Paul Young about priorities involving crime.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.