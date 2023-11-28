Little girl shot during ‘targeted attack’ at Midtown intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little girl is in the hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon in a “targeted attack” during midday traffic in Midtown.

Memphis police say that at 1:41 p.m., officers were flagged down at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North regarding a car that had been shot at.

There, officers found a small child inside the car with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say preliminary information points to this being a domestic violence incident and a “targeted attack.”

The shooting reportedly happened as the victim was sitting inside a car with two other small children and an adult woman.

Police say the shooter, who knows the victim, pulled up in a blue Hyundai Sonata and shot at the car intentionally.

The gunman, whose relationship with the little girl is unknown at this time, then took off in an unknown direction, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

First responders are still on the scene of the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.