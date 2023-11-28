Advertise with Us
Justice Department to provide update on City of Memphis, MPD investigation

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Justice Department will hold a press conference to give an update on efforts to reduce crime in Memphis.

The press conference will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Memphis Police Department Real Time Crime Center.

The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department in July of this year.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division says the investigation is not tied directly to one particular incident but to the department as a whole.

There’s no timeline on how long the investigation may take.

United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz, Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms & Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach, FBI Memphis Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta, MPD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones will be present at the conference.

