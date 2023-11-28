Police investigation underway on Hernando de Soto bridge
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are posted on the Hernando de Soto bridge due to an active police investigation.
Police activity was first reported to TDOT at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were intermittently closed to traffic.
Now, only the far right westbound lane (of three lanes) is blocked.
Action News 5 is pending more information.
