Former Covington teacher charged with rape remains behind bars as case heads to grand jury

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Mid-South teacher charged with raping one of her former students was in Tipton County General Session court Monday.

Alissa McCommon, a former 4th grade teacher in Covington, was originally charged in September, but she was arrested again after police say she began harassing the victim.

New information was presented in McCommon’s preliminary hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors say the victim is now 15 years old, but was 12 years old when the alleged incident happened.

Three witnesses testified at the hearing: a Covington police detective, an asset protection representative from Wal-Mart, and the child at the center of the case.

“Certainly, we felt the evidence went beyond what was necessary, which is just to prove that it’s more likely than not that we had probable cause that she did in fact commit these crimes, that’s what the judge found today,” said District Attorney General Mark Davidson with Tennessee’s 25th Judicial District. “We’re pleased with that decision and to move forward to the grand jury.”

The public and media were not allowed inside while the 15-year-old testified but new evidence presented in court by prosecutors allegedly shows McCommon on camera after buying a phone from a Millington Walmart.

Police say she violated her bond in September after she contacted the victim.

The Wal-Mart representative identified McCommon in court from a picture of the surveillance video.

The defense and prosecution are also at odds about how old the victim was at the time of the alleged incident, something that could make a difference in McCommon’s charges.

Prosecutors say it happened at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, claiming the victim was 12 years old at the time of the alleged rape.

McCommon’s defense attorney says otherwise.

“The alleged incident date is within a week of the child’s birthday,” said McCommon’s attorney Jere Mason. “The reason that’s important is that the charge would change if the child was 13 versus 12, so obviously, that’s something we’re going to want to flesh out when we get to the next court.”

Mason says his client remains in good spirits and her mental evaluation came back clear.

A grand jury will decide whether or not to indict McCommon for her current charges. If the grand jury indicts, the case will move to circuit court.

Judge Jennifer Scott chose to uphold the previous ruling to keep McCommon’s bond revoked. McCommon remains in jail.

There is no word on when the grand jury will meet.

