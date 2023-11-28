Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: slow warm up mid-week; rain chances return late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Another cold, frosty start to your day across the Mid-South. Expect sunshine to prevail under a cold ridge of high pressure. Morning 20s and 30s will warm toward the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours. More cold weather expected overnight, under clear skies, with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start – another day of sunshine to help ease the cold away through the day. After frosty, humble beginnings we’ll rebound toward the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds will sneak back from time to time, but we’ll stay quiet and dry through the day. Lows will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s as southerly breezes import moisture ahead of our next system.

EXTENDED FORECAST: ALERTING YOU to our next system - expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday. This will yield rain chances that will increase Thursday afternoon as it lifts northward over the area. Rainfall estimates between 0.5 - 1.5″ of drought relief will be in play. We’ll trend drier by the latter half of Friday, though, rain chances look to return with a surge of moisture moving in late Saturday into Sunday. All the while – temperatures will run slightly above normal heading into the beginning of December.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

