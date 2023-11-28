First Alert Forecast: slow warm up mid-week; rain chances return late week

Advertise with Us
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds will turn south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. A few high clouds are possible by late afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will fall back into the low to mid 40s with increasing clouds.

THURSDAY FRONT: ALERTING YOU to our next system expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday. Rain will move in between noon and 4 PM Thursday afternoon. Highs will be around 60. Widespread rain will continue Thursday night. Rainfall estimates between 0.5 - 1.5″ expected.

FRIDAY: An early shower is possible with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s.

WEEKEND: Clouds will likely linger much of the weekend, but a little sun could pop out here and there. The highest chance for any showers is Saturday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with lows near 50.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

