Family retains attorney Ben Crump following teen’s death after incident at Youth Villages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a teen who died after an incident at one of Youth Village’s locations has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.
Alegend Jones, a 17-year-old, lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages, the youth group home where she lived.
According to Bartlett Police, the incident occurred on November 16 and led to the 17-year-old being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.
This incident is currently under investigation by both the Bartlett Police Department and the Department of Child Services, confirms Bartlett Police.
Attorney Crump released the following statement:
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.