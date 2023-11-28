Family retains attorney Ben Crump following teen’s death after incident at Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a teen who died after an incident at one of Youth Village’s locations has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Alegend Jones, a 17-year-old, lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages, the youth group home where she lived.

According to Bartlett Police, the incident occurred on November 16 and led to the 17-year-old being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

This incident is currently under investigation by both the Bartlett Police Department and the Department of Child Services, confirms Bartlett Police.

Attorney Crump released the following statement:

The details surrounding Alegend’s death are both shocking and heartbreaking. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a child under such horrific circumstances. We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the events that led to Alegend’s tragic death, including the public release of any and all footage from the Youth Villages. Her family deserves answers and justice, and we will continue to work on their behalf to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable. This heartbreaking loss once again underscores the urgent need for accountability and reform within our systems that are meant to protect and care for our young people – young people like Alegend Jones.”

