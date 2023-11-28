DOJ to launch Violent Crime Initiative in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Department of Justice is expanding its efforts in the Bluff City.

Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice Nicole Argentieri made the announcement Monday that the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) will be expanded to fight violent crime in Memphis.

“The reason I am here today is that violent crime in Memphis is on the rise. In fact, this year, it reached a 17-year high,” Argentieri said.

The VCI is a partnership between the DOJ and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Seven prosecutors from the DOJ’s Criminal Division will work alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as dedicated investigative agents, analysts, and forensic experts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Memphis Police Department.

“Together, this strong team of trained investigators will take on the worst of the worst offenders driving the violence in this beautiful city,” Argentieri said.

Argentieri says law enforcement will use data to identify the worst offenders and identify criminal organizations responsible for the uptick in violence.

She says they will work with the community to address the root causes of crime and sit down with community members to hear perspective on what the problems are and how violence can be reduced.

“As U.S. Attorney and a lifelong Memphian, I know the citizens of this city are sick and tired of gun violence and violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “I am too. The threat from organized criminal enterprises requires that we bring significant resources to bear. These additional prosecutors, working hand-in-hand our office’s experienced Assistant U.S. Attorneys and law enforcement partners, will build cases against gang members, trigger-pullers, and shot-callers.”

Memphis is the second city where the VCI will operate. The same program was launched in Houston, Texas, in September 2022.

“To date, we have prosecuted over 50 members and associates of violent gangs to hold accountable those who seek to harm and disrupt their communities. But that’s not all we have done in Houston. We have engaged, and will continue to engage, leaders and members of the community, to bear witness to the terrible impact of violent crime, and to hear directly from community members about their ideas on how we should all collectively tackle the problem. This is essential to building trust within the community, and we will do the same thing here in Memphis,” Argentieri said.

The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department in July of this year.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division says the investigation is not tied directly to one particular incident but to the department as a whole.

“Not only is violent crime on the rise, but people’s faith and trust in those tasked with protecting them has been challenged, especially in light of the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols,” Argentieri said. “I know that the department’s Civil Rights Division is working hard here to make assessments of the law enforcement landscape in Memphis as part of its civil ‘pattern or practice’ investigation. We are choosing to be here in this community, at this time, because we care deeply about the safety and well-being of the people who live here and we believe we can help make a difference.”

There’s no timeline on how long the investigation may take.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.