Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a robbery suspect was shot and killed at Dollar General on Tuesday.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at 6770 Winchester Road.

Police say three armed people entered the business in a robbery attempt.

During the robbery, a bystander fired a gun at the three suspects.

The bullet hit one of them, and the man later died at the hospital.

Police have detained a second suspect at the scene, while the third person remains at large.

No charges have been filed at this time.

