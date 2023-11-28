Advertise with Us
Burglary investigation underway at game store in Midtown

Burglary investigation underway in Midtown at game store
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midtown.

Around 2 a.m., burglars broke into Game-XChange at 1997 Union Avenue on Tuesday.

Someone smashed through the front door completely shattering the glass.

It is unclear what was taken from the store.

This same location has seen several burglary attempts throughout the year.

