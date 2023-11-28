Burglary investigation underway at game store in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midtown.

Around 2 a.m., burglars broke into Game-XChange at 1997 Union Avenue on Tuesday.

Someone smashed through the front door completely shattering the glass.

It is unclear what was taken from the store.

This same location has seen several burglary attempts throughout the year.

