$3M in federal money to help renovate Melrose High

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen was in Orange Mound on Monday to join city leaders in celebrating the $3 million in federal Community Project funding for the renovation of Historic Melrose High School.

The project is part of the city’s Accelerate Memphis initiative and the renovation will create a library, genealogy center, a café and 28 senior living apartments.

The 40,000-square-foot structure was built in 1938 in the Art Moderne style and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

