$3M in federal money to help renovate Melrose High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen was in Orange Mound on Monday to join city leaders in celebrating the $3 million in federal Community Project funding for the renovation of Historic Melrose High School.

The project is part of the city’s Accelerate Memphis initiative and the renovation will create a library, genealogy center, a café and 28 senior living apartments.

The 40,000-square-foot structure was built in 1938 in the Art Moderne style and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.