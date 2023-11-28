17-year-old charged after chase turned shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after he allegedly led Memphis police on a chase that resulted in a shooting on I-240 early Monday morning.

Around 3:34 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a prowler call on Eldorado Street in Northeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they witnessed the suspected vehicle, which was reported stolen, leave the scene. Police say a person in the back seat of the car pointed a gun at officers as they drove off.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused, beginning a pursuit.

During the chase, officers say they deployed stop sticks and the suspects’ car came to a stop on I-240 West near Lamar Avenue.

Two men wearing all-black got out of the car and ran away, according to police.

During the foot chase, one of the suspects reportedly turned and pointed a weapon at an officer. The officer shouted at the gunman and fired one shot.

Police say no one was struck and the suspects continued to run away.

One suspect was taken into custody in a neighborhood near I-240 and Lamar. At last check, one suspect remains at large.

I-240 West at Getwell Road was shut down for nearly five hours during the investigation.

Officers say they also recovered a weapon from the stolen car.

The 17-year-old suspect, who police have not named, has been charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, property theft, auto burglary, evading arrest in vehicle pursuit, and evading arrest in a foot pursuit.

His court date is unknown at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.