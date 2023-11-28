Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis

Latest News

Trauma surgeon discusses increase in shooting victims across Memphis
Speaking with city leaders about efforts to combat crime in the Bluff City
Man charged with murdering 15-year-old outside his Binghampton home released ROR
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to warmer days and our next round of rain
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 27, 2023