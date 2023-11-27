Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
MPD generic
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-55 bridge, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden says he’s helped lower inflation as he hosts first meeting of his new supply chain council
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
Dwayne Bowens, 45, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, driving...
Man arrested for DUI in crash killing 2 in Tunica
Three ways to save this holiday season
Three ways to save this holiday season