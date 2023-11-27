Whitehaven lights tree, Mayor-Elect Paul Young speaks about hope for the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens gathered to kick off the holiday season in the Whitehaven community Sunday.

A tradition that took a short hiatus is back for the 2nd year in a row.

It felt like the holiday season at the Whitehaven Christmas tree lighting. It was a feeling that many in the crowd were thankful for after weeks of tragedy in the community.

The sound of Christmas carols filled the air and the excitement for the holiday season could be heard across the parking lot at Southland Mall, as the Whitehaven Christmas tree lit up the sky.

This is a tradition organizers hope to continue.

“So, it’s good to bring it back a second year and we want to make this an annual event,” said Jason Sharif with Respect the Haven CDC.

He said he not only wants to keep the tradition alive but give the community hope during difficult times.

“Family, community just to have this event to bring the community together,” Sharif said. “And have something positive with all the tough times we have had. It was really important to have this event.”

Crime ravaged the Memphis community over the past few weeks leaving many without their loved ones.

Mayor-Elect Paul Young said the Memphis and the Whitehaven community will get through this together.

“Cherish our friends and families and loved ones and really see the brightness in our community,” Young said. “We are going to get through these challenging times together and we are going to work hard to address our issues but also celebrate our wins.”

He explained how proud he is to see the event continue and is ready to work to advance the community as he takes office in 2024.

“I am excited, I am inspired. We are doing a lot of hard work getting the team together, coming up with all of our different strategies and things we want to implement in the first 100 days,” he said.

Young said as the new year approaches, he wants Memphians to bring positivity and an outlook of hope into 2024.

