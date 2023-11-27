Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old’s arrest after Memphis police say he is suspected of firing shots inside an East Memphis business on Saturday while shoppers were inside.

Memphis police say 18-year-old Carye Humphrey fired the shots after he was reportedly caught breaking into a patron’s car at the Laurelwood Shopping Center, located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended, around noon Saturday.

The owner of a Dodge Challenger reportedly caught Humphrey in the act, went outside, alerted him, and began recording him on his phone.

Police say Humphrey then turned and fired shots at the car’s owner, striking one of the businesses behind him with several people inside. Police did not disclose which business was struck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say Humphrey is facing several charges, including burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and six counts of aggravated assault.

