Tipton Co. to receive $1M from FEMA for spring storm cleanup

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County will receive $1,033,567 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for debris removal seven months after an EF-3 tornado devastated the county.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) made the announcement Monday.

In April, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee approved federal emergency assistance for Tipton and nine other counties affected by the storms that swept through the region between March 31 and April 1.

This newly announced federal funding is to aid in the costs of Tipton County’s cleanup, which spanned about two months.

A Covington home that was severely damaged by the storms that devastated Tipton County between March 31 and April 1, 2023. (Cheryl Carlisle)

According to Congressman Cohen, the material removed between early April and mid-June included 196,000 cubic yards of vegetative matter, more than 30,000 cubic yards of construction debris, and 45 tree stumps, some in highway rights of way.

“I was pleased to see President Biden act swiftly to declare a major disaster and provide relief for my constituents in Tipton County this April. This funding from FEMA will help restore the area to normalcy and help residents and businesses get back on their feet.”

