Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Midtown short-term rental owner was concerned after Memphis police responded to a house party and found guns and drugs.

Officers responded to a shooting Sunday morning on Auburndale Street.

They say the call came in from the owner of the Airbnb on that street.

When MPD got there, they saw several people in the living room who said they were there for a party.

MPD says they also found handguns that had been converted to automatic handguns with illegal Glock switches.

Other people were in back rooms and attempted to jump out of the window, according to MPD.

Police say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found a bag of more weed and several stolen guns inside this Airbnb.

Sunday’s house party comes after a situation in October on Madison Avenue this time at a VRBO short-term rental.

A woman was shot and killed outside of October’s house party at another short-term rental house in this area.

Nineteen-year-old Kyla Jones is facing a murder charge for that death.

LIVEAirbnbs, VRBOS, and other short-term rental properties are used for people traveling into town for a short time or sometimes overnight parties.

No arrests were made in that disturbance call.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.