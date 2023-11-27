Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Midtown short-term rental owner was concerned after Memphis police responded to a house party and found guns and drugs.

Officers responded to a shooting Sunday morning on Auburndale Street.

They say the call came in from the owner of the Airbnb on that street.

When MPD got there, they saw several people in the living room who said they were there for a party.

MPD says they also found handguns that had been converted to automatic handguns with illegal Glock switches.

Other people were in back rooms and attempted to jump out of the window, according to MPD.

Police say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found a bag of more weed and several stolen guns inside this Airbnb.

Sunday’s house party comes after a situation in October on Madison Avenue this time at a VRBO short-term rental.

A woman was shot and killed outside of October’s house party at another short-term rental house in this area.

Nineteen-year-old Kyla Jones is facing a murder charge for that death.

LIVEAirbnbs, VRBOS, and other short-term rental properties are used for people traveling into town for a short time or sometimes overnight parties.

No arrests were made in that disturbance call.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
MPD generic
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-55 bridge, police say

Latest News

MPD investigates shooting on I-240
Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240
Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240
Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party
MPD investigates shooting on I-240