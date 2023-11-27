Shots fired into business while shoppers inside on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man fired shots at a business in East Memphis on Saturday.

Memphis police say a man broke into a Dodge Charger outside of a business parking lot on Poplar Avenue near Perkins Extended.

The owner of the Dodge Charger recorded the suspect on the phone and alerted him.

The suspect fired shots towards the owner in response, said police. Gunfire struck the business with several shoppers inside.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20s.

No arrests have been made at this time.

