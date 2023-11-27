Advertise with Us
MPD says a man attempted to burn down an apartment with children inside

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Sunday, November 26, Memphis police arrested a man after he attempted to burn down an apartment with three children and two women inside.

Amos Flemming, 33, was charged with aggravated arson, assault, and domestic assault.

Police say everything stemmed from a domestic dispute between Flemming and his child’s mother.

The mother and her sister each got into an argument with Flemming. Once the sister left the apartment, police say he poured lighter fluid on the bedroom floor and staircase with the children upstairs.

MPD says that the mother put out the fire and contacted her sister to call 911.

Flemming then placed clothes on a lit kitchen stove, but the mother put out the fire, according to officers.

Police say that Flemming then began to attack the mother and her sister. The mother and her sister were able to pull Flemming out of the apartment and restrain him until police came to arrest him.

