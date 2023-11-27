MPD investigates shooting on I-240
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240.
Police have been working the scene since 3 a.m. Monday
Officers will shut down I-240 West at Lamar Avenue due to the investigation.
We are working to gather more information.
