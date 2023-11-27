MPD investigates shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240.

Police have been working the scene since 3 a.m. Monday

Officers will shut down I-240 West at Lamar Avenue due to the investigation.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.