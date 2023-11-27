Advertise with Us
In memory of a music legend: Tina Turner Museum announces the ‘Tina Turner Scholarship’

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In her lifetime, Tina Turner took many forms—but undoubtedly her greatest accomplishment is overcoming her trials to become a global inspiration.

Crowned the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina’s rocky past and tribulating marriage become a source of motivation and folklore for so many people around the world.

On November 26, what would have been the music maven’s 84th birthday, the Tina Turner Museum announced a new scholarship bearing the superstar’s name:

This scholarship is the first of its kind at the museum and it is sure to be an incredible reward for a very deserving student.

