In memory of a music legend: Tina Turner Museum announces the ‘Tina Turner Scholarship’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In her lifetime, Tina Turner took many forms—but undoubtedly her greatest accomplishment is overcoming her trials to become a global inspiration.

Crowned the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina’s rocky past and tribulating marriage become a source of motivation and folklore for so many people around the world.

On November 26, what would have been the music maven’s 84th birthday, the Tina Turner Museum announced a new scholarship bearing the superstar’s name:

We learned the importance of education to Tina when we began saving and restoring Flagg Grove School. Her contributions to the museum [were] a phenomenal show of support and love for her hometown. And now, on what would have been her 84th birthday, we want to honor her and her legacy by giving back. Starting with the graduating class of 2024, a $1,000 Tina Turner Scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Haywood County TN high school senior. Thank you to all the attendees of this year’s Tina Turner Heritage Days for helping to make this first-year scholarship possible. Happy Birthday, Tina!

This scholarship is the first of its kind at the museum and it is sure to be an incredible reward for a very deserving student.

