In memory of a music legend: Tina Turner Museum announces the ‘Tina Turner Scholarship’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In her lifetime, Tina Turner took many forms—but undoubtedly her greatest accomplishment is overcoming her trials to become a global inspiration.
Crowned the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina’s rocky past and tribulating marriage become a source of motivation and folklore for so many people around the world.
On November 26, what would have been the music maven’s 84th birthday, the Tina Turner Museum announced a new scholarship bearing the superstar’s name:
This scholarship is the first of its kind at the museum and it is sure to be an incredible reward for a very deserving student.
