Man spotted carrying rifle through Midtown neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A photo of a man carrying a rifle through Midtown circulated through social media on Monday.

The man was spotted in the area of Peabody Avenue and Cooper Street.

Idlewild Elementary School officials were notified of the man and notified police of his presence. The school never went on lockdown, but extra safety and security officers were on campus.

Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate the man.

It’s unclear if he was carrying the weapon legally.

