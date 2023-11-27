Advertise with Us
Man robbed on UofM campus

University of Memphis generic
University of Memphis generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis officials say a man was robbed on campus Sunday night.

The robbery happened at Patterson Street near Southern Avenue at 9:15 p.m.

Police say two armed suspects in ski masks approached the man while he sat in his car.

The two demanded his belongings and left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

The victim was not injured.

Campus police are assisting Memphis Police Department in the investigation.

