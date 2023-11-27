Man robbed on UofM campus
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis officials say a man was robbed on campus Sunday night.
The robbery happened at Patterson Street near Southern Avenue at 9:15 p.m.
Police say two armed suspects in ski masks approached the man while he sat in his car.
The two demanded his belongings and left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
The victim was not injured.
Campus police are assisting Memphis Police Department in the investigation.
