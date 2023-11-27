Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240.

Around 3:34 a.m. officers responded to a prowler call on Eldorado Street.

As the suspect left the scene, a rear passenger in the car pointed a gun at officers.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect refused causing a pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks and the suspects came to a stop on I-240 West near Lamar Avenue.

Two men wearing all-black got out of the stolen car and ran away.

During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects turned and pointed a weapon at an officer.

The officer gave verbal commands and discharged his weapon. The suspects continued to run away.

One suspect was taken into custody on Robinhood Lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

I-240 West at Lamar Avenue is shut down due to the investigation until further notice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
MPD generic
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-55 bridge, police say

Latest News

Midtown short-term rental owner reports house party
Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party
Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240
Stolen guns, drugs found in short-term rental home after police crash party
MPD investigates shooting on I-240