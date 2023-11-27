Man in custody following chase turned shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240.

Around 3:34 a.m. officers responded to a prowler call on Eldorado Street.

As the suspect left the scene, a rear passenger in the car pointed a gun at officers.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect refused causing a pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks and the suspects came to a stop on I-240 West near Lamar Avenue.

Two men wearing all-black got out of the stolen car and ran away.

During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects turned and pointed a weapon at an officer.

The officer gave verbal commands and discharged his weapon. The suspects continued to run away.

One suspect was taken into custody on Robinhood Lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

I-240 West at Lamar Avenue is shut down due to the investigation until further notice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.