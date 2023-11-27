Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested for firing shots after being denied re-entry on party bus

Jarvis Tate
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man is in custody after firing shots at the driver of a party bus.

According to the police report, Jarvis Tate and another woman were on a party bus when the driver stopped along Summer Avenue to let the partiers use the restroom.

The driver says he then got into a fight with Tate, who was one of the partiers, and denied Tate re-entry on the bus.

Police say Tate and the woman then fired shots.

Then, an unknown gray Dodge Charger pulled up and fired shots at the two alleged shooters.

It’s unclear what, if any, connection to the incident the occupant(s) of the Charger had to the altercation.

Both Tate and the woman were wounded and taken to the hospital with injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Tate was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
Justice Harper
15-year-old girl missing in Memphis

Latest News

Covington storm damage, Sunday, April 2, 2023
Tipton Co. to receive $1M from FEMA for spring storm cleanup
Shots fired into Poplar Ave. business while shoppers inside
Warrant issued for 18-year-old after shots fired into East Memphis business while shoppers inside
Damage at Wireless City
Over $10K worth of items stolen from wireless repair shop
Amos Flemming, 33, was charged with aggravated arson, assault, and domestic assault.
MPD says a man attempted to burn down an apartment with children inside