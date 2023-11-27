Man arrested for firing shots after being denied re-entry on party bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man is in custody after firing shots at the driver of a party bus.

According to the police report, Jarvis Tate and another woman were on a party bus when the driver stopped along Summer Avenue to let the partiers use the restroom.

The driver says he then got into a fight with Tate, who was one of the partiers, and denied Tate re-entry on the bus.

Police say Tate and the woman then fired shots.

Then, an unknown gray Dodge Charger pulled up and fired shots at the two alleged shooters.

It’s unclear what, if any, connection to the incident the occupant(s) of the Charger had to the altercation.

Both Tate and the woman were wounded and taken to the hospital with injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Tate was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

