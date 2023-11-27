Man arrested for DUI in crash killing 2 in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, a Memphis man was taken into custody for killing 2 people in a crash that took place on Friday, November 24.

Dwayne Bowens, 45, was taken into custody and taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital where he was released with minor injuries and taken to the Tunica County Jail.

Bowens was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, driving with no insurance, and 2 counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death.

Police say the crash took place at Casino Strip Boulevard, near Fitzgerald’s Boulevard.

David Bailey Barbour, 63, was found dead on the scene, according to police.

Officers say that Elizabeth Ann Russom, 67, was transported to the Robinsonville Medical Clinic to await air lift. However, Russom passed away from her injuries during transportation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.