Healthier 901: Making smart decisions about holiday meals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One million pounds in three years: That’s the collective weight loss goal of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s Healthier 901 Challenge.

But with the holidays upon us, sticking to that goal can be challenging.

“We really need to be thinking about our own mental health and feelings around the food,” says Leslie Ely, a Dietician with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Ely says it is possible to make healthy choices during the holidays, but it requires being intentional.

For starters, eat a large breakfast before prepping your holiday meal, that way you won’t be tempted to snack while you prep.

“We can have gum to kind of curb that bored feeling as well. Some hot tea, something to sip on to keep us warm and cozy,” suggests Ely.

Once the food is ready and it’s time to eat, Ely says “You don’t have to fill your plate with everything on your table. Get the things you really love, and knowing, too, it’s okay if you kind of fill your plate being mindful of ‘I don’t have to eat everything on the plate.’”

And don’t rush to get that second or third serving.

According to Ely, “It’s really going to take us about 10 minutes to feel that full feeling. Sit and enjoy the conversation. Relax a minute and check in with your body.”

Ely also says you can make healthy substitutions like Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, even applesauce instead of butter for your deserts.

First and foremost, Ely says enjoy time with your loved ones and show yourself grace.

“One day is not going to send you off the rails,” says Ely.

Methodist Le Bonheur’s Healthier 901 Challenge wants to motivate Memphians to lose weight together.

There’s an app to help you track activity, calories, sign up for challenges with other Memphians or watch workout videos to get you moving.

You can sign up for the Healthier 901 Challenge by clicking here: Home - Healthier 901

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.