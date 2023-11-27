First Alert Forecast: wintry feels Monday, slow warming trend this week

MONDAY: Jackets and sunglasses will be a must for the beginning of the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect a cold, frosty start to your Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s – only warming into the 40s by the afternoon hours amid a light breeze. We’ll stay clear and turn cold quickly tonight with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Another cold start to your day – but sunshine continues to prevail under a cold ridge of high pressure. Morning 20s and 30s will warm toward the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours. More cold weather expected overnight, under clear skies, with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warming trend pushes highs back toward the 60s by the middle to latter part of the week. Dry weather continues to hang around through mid-week, though rain chances look to increase by late Thursday into Friday as a storm system lifts northward over the area. This will spread a decent rain chance over the region. We’ll look to remain a bit unsettled through the upcoming weekend with more clouds, seasonably mild temperatures and occasional rain chances.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

