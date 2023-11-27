Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crockett Co. High School principal faces DUI charge

Jerrod Shelton, 50
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - Principal Jerrod Shelton is suspended from his position at Crockett County High School in Alamo, Tennessee after he was arrested for DUI last week.

County records show Shelton, 50, faces a misdemeanor DUI charge after he was booked Wednesday, November 22.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unknown at this time.

According to county school board officials, Shelton has been suspended until the case is resolved. In the meantime, Vice Principal Boone Parlow is set to take his place.

He is due in court Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects carry assault rifles, attempt to steal car, police say
3 suspects carrying assault rifles, dressed in dark clothing attempt to steal car, still at large, police say
Charity Evans, 22
Woman being held on over $140K bond after misdemeanor shoplifting arrest
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
Justice Harper
15-year-old girl missing in Memphis

Latest News

Amos Flemming, 33, was charged with aggravated arson, assault, and domestic assault.
MPD says a man attempted to burn down an apartment with children inside
Dwayne Bowens, 45, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, driving...
Man arrested for DUI in crash killing 2 in Tunica
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case
Spencer's Forecast