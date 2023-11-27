Crockett Co. High School principal faces DUI charge

ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - Principal Jerrod Shelton is suspended from his position at Crockett County High School in Alamo, Tennessee after he was arrested for DUI last week.

County records show Shelton, 50, faces a misdemeanor DUI charge after he was booked Wednesday, November 22.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unknown at this time.

According to county school board officials, Shelton has been suspended until the case is resolved. In the meantime, Vice Principal Boone Parlow is set to take his place.

He is due in court Thursday.

“Mr. Shelton has been suspended until the case is resolved by the court system. At the conclusion of the court case the Crockett County Board of Education will determine a final decision based on school board policy. Our acting principal will be vice principal, Mr. Boone Parlow.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.