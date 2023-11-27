Chilly afternoon and another frigid night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackets and sunglasses will be a must through Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 40s this afternoon with a chilly northwest breeze.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows falling into the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Another cold start to your day, but sunshine will warm temperatures into the 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. More cold weather expected Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will reach 60 or so with a southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky.

LATE WEEK RAIN: Thursday will start dry, but rain will slowly move in late in the afternoon and especially after sunset. Rain will continue overnight and slowly end Friday morning. Highs both days will be near 60.

WEEKEND: Clouds will linger at times and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

