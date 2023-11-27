Advertise with Us
2 people stabbed on Monroe Avenue, suspect still at large, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left one man and one woman in critical condition.

Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an incident on Monroe Avenue near South Claybrook Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man and one woman had been injured.

Both the male victim and female victim were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There are no other details and no suspect information at this time.

