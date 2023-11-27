1 person dead, 1 severely injured after crash on Central Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Around 7:22 p.m., Memphis police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Central Avenue and Goodlett Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that two people had been injured.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

