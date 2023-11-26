Westbound lanes closed on I-55 bridge due to incident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes are closed on the I-55 bridge due to an incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident was reported at 9:31 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The area will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

