MPD investigates shooting at blues club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a blues club on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. at C C Blues Club located at 1427 Thomas Street.

There is no word on any victims at this time.

There is also no suspect information, according to police.

We will update you as more information is released.

