Man injured during shooting at blues club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured during a shooting that took place at a blues club on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:15 a.m. at C C Blues Club located at 1427 Thomas Street.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

