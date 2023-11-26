Man injured during shooting at blues club

Advertise with Us
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a blues club on Sunday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Nov. 26, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured during a shooting that took place at a blues club on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:15 a.m. at C C Blues Club located at 1427 Thomas Street.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

