Man injured during shooting at blues club in North Memphis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured during a shooting that took place at a blues club on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 4:15 a.m. at C C Blues Club located at 1427 Thomas Street.
He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.