Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-55 bridge, police say

MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the I-55 Memphis-Arkansas Bridge.

Officers responded to the man-down call at 9:15 a.m.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

All westbound lanes are closed to traffic.

The area will remain closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

